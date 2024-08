FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Coroner has ruled Monday’s deaths on Tonkel Road a murder-suicide.

Around 4 a.m., police were called originally for a car into a guardrail, but when they arrived, the investigation quickly pivoted toward a shooting. The Coroner says 44-year-old Robert Beason shot his wife, 41-year-old Nicole Beason, before turning the gun on himself.

Both the husband and wife were from Leo.

Beason is the 25th homicide victim in Allen County this year.