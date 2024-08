FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — New Haven police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal crash yesterday afternoon.

A driver ignored a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Edgerton and South Webster roads in Jefferson Township.

One man was killed, but police have not said if he was in the car or the van that was in the crash.

No one else had major injuries.