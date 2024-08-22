August 22, 2024
IMPD Sergeant Accused Of Child Exploitation Gets First Court Hearing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A judge laid some ground rules towards an Indianapolis police officer accused of child exploitation.

IMPD Sergeant Javed Richards was arrested on Monday and his first court hearing was Thursday morning.

The judge said Richards had to surrender all four of his guns and his passport in order to be released from jail.

His bond was set at $4,000 and court records show that Richards paid it.

Richards could spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted.

He’s already been suspended from IMPD and the chief recommended to the Civilian Merit Board that he be fired.

