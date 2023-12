FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The victim in Tuesday morning’s shooting in Fort Wayne has been identified.

23-year-old Nilan Pearson, of Fort Wayne, was shot in the chest just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The coroner has officially ruled the death a homicide.

Pearson is the 29th homicide in Allen County in 2023.

The incident remains under investigation.