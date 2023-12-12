Iowa man killed in fatal crash on Indiana Toll Road

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police is investigating a three vehicle crash this morning in Steuben County.

It happened at the eastbound toll plaza located near the 153 mile marker on I-80/90, which is about four miles west of the Indiana/Ohio state line.

According to Trooper Samuel Waterhouse’s preliminary investigation, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, 73-year-old Edwin Lee Bottelman, of Greeley, Iowa, was operating a blue 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a bulk tank trailer eastbound on I-80/90.

Prior to the crash, Bottelman was coming into the toll plaza at a high rate of speed with no evidence of slowing or braking prior to impacting two other semis that were in line for the toll plaza.

Bottelman’s semi-tractor first struck the trailer of a 2017 Freightliner (enclosed box trailer) that was stopped in lane five of the toll plaza. After that first impact, Bottelman’s semi continued towards the right and funneled over into lane three where it rear ended the trailer of a 2018 Freightliner that was stopped at the number three toll booth.

Upon impact, the majority of Bottelman’s semi-tractor ran up underneath the second trailer, causing catastrophic damage to the passenger compartment, and leading to sustained fatal injuries for Bottelman. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner.

The driver of first semi-trailer struck, 38-year-old Issayas Gilu, of Texas, was not injured.

The driver of the second (final) semi-trailer struck, 35-year-old Ahmednoor Siyad, of Minnesota, was transported with minor injuries to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne by Steuben County EMS.

Both drivers submitted to chemical testing as required by Indiana law. There were no other vehicles damaged nor injuries reported due to this crash.

Although not conclusive, investigators suspect that Mr. Bottelman may have suffered a medical problem which may have contributed to the initial loss of control. That portion of the investigation remains under investigation with the Steuben County Coroner’s office.

The family of Mr. Bottelman have been notified of his death.

Due to the nature and severity of the crash, the Indiana State Police Area II Crash Reconstruction investigators were called in to assist Trooper Waterhouse with his investigation. Also assisting were multiple troopers from both the Toll Road Post and the Fort Wayne Post, Steuben County EMS, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County Coroner, IDEM, Bamber RMS, ITRCC Emergency management and maintenance, and First Call Towing.

This remains an active investigation.