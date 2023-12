VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — West Ohio Food Bank will be distributing shelf-stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church, located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert on Tuesday, December 19th, from 12-2 p.m. or until the food is gone.

You must have a valid photo identification to receive food and must be at least 18 years of age.

This is a drive-thru-only event and only two households per vehicle.

The United Way of Van Wert County office can be reached at 419-238-6689.