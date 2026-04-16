Crashes Decline After Ohio Hands-Free Driving Law

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio officials say a new distracted driving law is being credited with a significant decline in crashes and traffic fatalities across the state since its implementation.

State figures show approximately 18,000 fewer crashes and about 280 fewer traffic deaths linked to distracted driving in the period following the law’s passage, according to the Ohio Governor’s Office.

The law, which was enacted in 2024, prohibits drivers from using handheld devices for tasks that go beyond minimal interaction, such as swiping or tapping on a phone while operating a vehicle. Drivers age 18 and older are still permitted to use hands-free communication systems, including speakerphone functions, wireless headsets, in-vehicle connectivity systems, and other approved devices.

State officials say the goal of the legislation is to reduce distractions that contribute to preventable crashes, particularly those involving cell phone use behind the wheel.

The law also includes a tiered penalty system. A first offense within two years can result in license points and fines up to 150 dollars. A second offense increases penalties, and a third or subsequent violation may carry higher fines and possible license suspension. Fines are doubled for violations occurring in designated work zones.

Officials say the early data suggests improved roadway safety outcomes, though enforcement and compliance efforts continue statewide.