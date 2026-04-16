WOWO TOWN HALL PREVIEW – Liz Brown vs Darren Vogt – Indiana Senate District 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — (WOWO) With a highly anticipated town hall set for this week, the Republican primary contest for Indiana State Senate District 15 is drawing sharper contrasts between challenger Darren Vogt and incumbent Liz Brown, as both candidates outlined their positions in separate interviews on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with host Kayla Blakeslee.

The upcoming event, hosted by WOWO, will bring both candidates together in the same forum, offering voters a direct comparison of their policy positions and leadership styles ahead of the primary.

Vogt, appearing on the program Wednesday morning, said his decision to enter the race was driven by what he described as a need for “an alternative” for voters in the district.

“I think it’s time that the residents of Senate District 15 have an alternative,” Vogt said during the interview. “As I looked at the race and I looked at some of the votes … it’s time for her to now have a challenger.”

Challenger outlines contrasts on policy and approach

Vogt pointed to several policy areas where he said he differs from Brown, including Second Amendment issues and legislation related to school sports participation. He cited support from gun rights organizations and emphasized what he described as a focus on protecting constitutional rights.

“We want to make sure that we protect the constitutional right to carry firearms,” Vogt said. “That’s in the United States Constitution … and we want to make sure that continues to happen.”

He also referenced past legislative debates in Indiana, arguing that certain measures could have advanced sooner under different leadership.

“That constitutional carry … was blocked by Senator Brown on a regular basis,” Vogt said. “If she wasn’t there and I was there, we would have had constitutional carry a long time ago.”

On education-related issues, Vogt criticized past votes he attributed to Brown, stating, “If I was in the statehouse, that never would have happened,” referring to legislation involving participation in school sports.

Vogt also raised concerns about taxation, including Indiana’s gas tax structure.

“In 2017, she voted for the gas tax,” Vogt said. “But she did something … to increase it every year without another vote.”

Response to campaign claims

During the interview, Vogt addressed claims circulating about his tenure on the Northwest Allen County Schools board, specifically regarding bathroom policies.

“We never voted for transgender bathrooms or anything like that,” Vogt said. “I was protecting girls and girls spaces by single stall bathrooms … there is no such thing as a transgender bathroom in Northwest Allen County Schools.”

He characterized such claims as inaccurate and said his campaign is focused on policy proposals rather than responding to each allegation.

“There’s all kinds of lies, but I don’t address them,” Vogt said. “My focus with people is on the future.”

Focus on government spending and oversight

Vogt highlighted a proposal he calls the “Great Hoosier Audit,” aimed at identifying inefficiencies in government spending through expanded oversight and technology.

“We’re looking for waste, fraud and abuse in government,” Vogt said. “Looking at bringing in A.I. so we can find those anomalies that are out there.”

He added that even small percentages of recovered funds could have a measurable impact.

“If there was just one percent … that’s $220 million of government money,” Vogt said. “That’s your taxpayer money that could go back to the taxpayers.”

Incumbent addresses leadership and legislative record

Earlier in the program, Brown spoke with Blakeslee about recent criticism surrounding her leadership and legislative decisions, including her removal as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I had a tweet that offended leadership, and that’s why I was removed,” Brown said. “That was literally the reason.”

Brown said the tweet referred to her stance on redistricting, an issue she said she strongly supported.

“I was the most vocal proponent in favor of redistricting,” she said. “I still think it was the right thing to do.”

She also responded to criticism regarding legislation tied to school sports participation, describing the legislative process and external pressures from organizations such as the NCAA.

“Do I want boys playing in girls sports in high school? No,” Brown said. “But … the NCAA is headquartered in Indianapolis … and they were threatening to boycott.”

Brown said she later supported legislation addressing the issue more broadly, including at the collegiate level.

Candidates emphasize differing styles

Both candidates described differences in how they would approach the role if elected.

Vogt said he would prioritize collaboration. “I’m going to build relationships with my colleagues so that when I have a piece of legislation … they’re going to trust that I’m going to give them the honest, straightforward answers,” he said.

Brown pointed to her legislative experience and approach to policymaking. “You have to look at both sides or a hundred sides,” she said. “Then you want to craft a solution that is unique to Indiana.”

Town hall preview

The WOWO town hall will provide voters an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates in a shared setting, with questions from both attendees and the host.

Blakeslee said interest in the event has been high, with in-person attendance reaching capacity ahead of time.

“We are maxed out … but to ensure that nobody’s missing the conversation, we’re going to live stream the whole thing,” Blakeslee said.

The town hall is scheduled for April 16 at 6 p.m., with opportunities for audience-submitted questions, including those unable to attend in person.

As the primary approaches, the race between Vogt and Brown continues to highlight differences in legislative priorities, governing style, and campaign messaging, with the upcoming town hall expected to provide voters a clearer side-by-side comparison.

Listeners can tune in live at WOWO.com, on the WOWO app, or stream the event on WOWO’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WOWOFortWayne