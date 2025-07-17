Fort Wayne Man Arrested After Allegedly Molesting Two Children On The 4th Of July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 67-year-old Perry Miles is charged with six counts of child molesting, which carries a potential sentence of more than 70 years in prison.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, A witness told police she was sleeping near the victims and woke up to hear Miles telling the children they were beautiful and saw inappropriate touching between the suspect and the children, court records show.

When the children’s father asked Miles what happened, the suspect allegedly said he was a doctor and “was checking them over and showing them how to check a man over too.”

The children’s father said he made Miles leave the home by firing a gun in the home, court documents say. Miles later returned and there was a physical altercation between the men.

Court records show, police were provided with video from a porch camera that allegedly captured Miles inappropriately touching one of the victims.