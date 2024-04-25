Curtis Hill Blasts Debate Commission’s Biased Moderator

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) – Former Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor, lambasted the Indiana Debate Commission for poor planning, bias, and unprofessional conduct.

Hill challenged the moderator’s impartiality as the moderator repeatedly went to bat for Mike Braun, repeating campaign talking points for the Senator who chose to skip the debate at the last minute. The former Attorney General decried the apparent bias on stage, pointing out the hypocrisy in real time.

Curtis Hill repeatedly called out the moderator for his unintelligible questions and attempted to distort facts, including a memorable exchange in which Hill corrected the moderator’s misrepresentation that Terminated Pregnancy Reports (TPR’s) were confidential medical records.

As Attorney General, Hill detailed his experience with TPRs and was the only candidate to call for the Holcomb, Crouch administration to release TRPs publicly.

Hill further challenged the moderator for reductive lines of questionings, opting to forego yes or no answers for substantive responses.