FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Cyber Monday is here, and shoppers are ready for more great deals.

Forbes reports that more than half of American shoppers are expected to skip Black Friday, but many of them are gearing up for Cyber Monday.

Black Friday has lost some of its luster as holiday sales now start as early as July and good deals are locked in until the last minute.

Overall holiday retail sales are still estimated to climb more than 3% from last year to $957 billion.