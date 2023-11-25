Early morning shooting on Broadway leave two injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It started around 4:30AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to multiple reports of shots fired and at least one person injured in the 2000 block of Broadway. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two males with gunshot wounds.

The officers rendered aid while they waiting for the arrival of medics who subsequently transported both victims to a local hospital. Their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives from FWPD conducted interviews with witnesses and the victims to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. The incident is currently under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, in collaboration with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals can contact the Fort Wayne Police Department directly or contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 tip app.