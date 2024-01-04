Dates set for Van Wert murder trial

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The dates have been set for a murder trial in regards to the shooting of a Van Wert woman last September.

The Van Wert independent reports the trial will be held from April 15th to 19th in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

38-year-old Ryan Houser is accused of shooting Barbara Ganger on Sept. 4, 2023. Police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check and found that Ganger had been shot twice at her home on W. Main St.

Ganger and Houser allegedly had a romantic relationship.

Houser was arrested four days later in Mercer County on unrelated charges of having a weapon under disability and a probation/parole violation.

Houser is facing four charges, including aggravated murder, murder, possessing a weapon under disability, and tampering with evidence.

He’s represented by attorney Scott Gordon.