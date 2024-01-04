January 4, 2024
Local News

Steuben County detective charged with misconduct

by Network Indiana0

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A detective sergeant named Austin Rowlands with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana has been charged with official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.

Additionally, he faces three misdemeanor charges related to criminal mischief.

The charges were filed after a complaint was received by the Indiana State Police (ISP), accusing Rowlands of maliciously damaging personal property such as a TV, vehicle, and surveillance camera system while executing a warrant at a home in Angola. ISP initiated the investigation on September 28th.

Related posts

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in morning crash

Darrin Wright

UPDATE: 10-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit While Riding Bicycle

WOWO News

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is coming to Netflix in November

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.