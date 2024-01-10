Davis Endorses Trump To Return To Presidential Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Republican Judge Wendy Davis, who is seeking the seat within Indiana’s Third Congressional District issued her endorsement for President Tuesday.

Judge Davis announced that she is endorsing Donald Trump to return to the position of President of The United States. Davis recently issued a public statement on what led her to that decision.

“As a lawyer and former Judge, I am enraged by the Left’s attempts to politicize the justice system to keep President Trump off the ballot,” Davis stated, “It concerns me to see the justice system weaponized by Democrats – courts should protect democracy, not infringe on it. Conservatives across the country will not back down and will stand up against the Left’s two tiers of justice. Our nation is facing serious problems, and I am confident that President Donald Trump is the strong leader we need back in the White House to help fix them.”

Wendy Davis is running for the seat currently held by Congressman Jim Banks, who is running for U.S. Senate.