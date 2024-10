DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) — The witness testimony schedule was thrown off Friday due to a ballistics expert taking over six hours to explain how she linked a crime scene cartridge to suspect Richard Allen’s gun.

Lieutenant Jerry Holeman of Indiana State Police took up all day Saturday recounting the events leading up to his arrest of Allen in 2022.

Today, a DNA expert will speak.

So far, no one has been able to present DNA evidence linking Allen to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.