Day of Caring Blood Drive Set for Sept. 26 in Van Wert

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO) — Community members are invited to roll up their sleeves and donate blood during the Day of Caring blood drive in Van Wert later this month.

The event, hosted in partnership with the United Way of Van Wert County, Vantage Career Center, and Trinity Friends Church, will take place on Friday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Friends Church, located at 605 North Franklin Street.

As part of the Day of Caring, Vantage Career Center students and residents also participate in a food drive to support area food pantries. Donors can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org with the sponsor code vwdoc or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

The American Red Cross is offering a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email to all donors who give between September 22 and October 19.

Blood donors must present a donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification at check-in. Most individuals age 17 and older, weighing at least 110 pounds, and in good health, may be eligible to give. In some states, 16-year-olds can donate with parental consent. Additional height and weight requirements apply to younger donors.