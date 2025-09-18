Ramp from I-69 to U.S. 30 West to Close for Repairs in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the southbound I-69 ramp to westbound U.S. 30 starting Thursday, Sept. 19, for concrete patching, joint repair, and repaving.

The closure at Exit 309B is expected to last about a week, weather permitting.

During construction, drivers heading to U.S. 30 westbound will need to continue south on I-69 to Exit 305 at State Road 14/Illinois Road, re-enter the interstate northbound, and use Exit 309B from that direction. INDOT also suggests using alternate routes.

The agency is reminding motorists to slow down, stay alert, and avoid distractions while traveling in work zones.