Death Investigation Underway in Fort Wayne after Early Morning Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of an adult man who was found unconscious early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Grand and Harrison streets.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, following a 911 call reporting an unconscious man at Grand Street and Harrison Street.

Police said officers immediately began providing emergency medical treatment when they arrived. Despite efforts by officers and medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death prompted the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Air Support Unit and Crime Scene Unit to respond and begin a comprehensive death investigation.

Investigators are currently canvassing the area and looking for surveillance footage and other video evidence that could help establish what happened.

Police have not released the man’s identity or provided a cause or manner of death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or through the P3 Tips app.

The investigation is being conducted with assistance from the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.