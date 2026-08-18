Mayor Tucker Plans Public Forum on Downtown Homeless Resource Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker is planning a public forum to discuss the proposed Anchor Resource Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

The forum will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in the Calhoun Ballroom on the second floor of the Grand Wayne Center at 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Tucker and Chief of Staff Andrew Downs will lead the forum. The mayor’s office says it hopes all nine City Council members will also attend.

Residents will have an opportunity to speak during a public comment period and share their thoughts about the proposed resource center.

The Anchor Resource Center is planned for 333 E. Washington Blvd. The city has previously said the center would provide services for people experiencing homelessness.

“Addressing the homelessness challenge is vital as we work to help individuals and families in need,” Tucker said. “The plan for the Anchor Resource Center is the right plan in the right place, and we need City Council’s support.”

Tucker encouraged residents to attend the forum and provide their input as the city moves forward with the proposal.