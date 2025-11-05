November 5, 2025
Indiana News

Decatur Man Killed In Freak Deer Collision In Rural Adams County

by David Scheie0

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Decatur man was killed early Wednesday morning in a tragic accident involving a deer in rural Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. on County Roads 100 East and 200 North, when emergency crews were called to the scene for a reported injury crash.

Deputies arrived to find a Dodge Ram pickup driven by James Genth of Decatur, who was pronounced dead inside his vehicle.

Investigators say Genth was traveling southbound on County Road 100 East at the same time a Honda CRV, driven by May Schwartz of rural Monroe, was heading northbound. As the two vehicles approached each other, a deer ran into the roadway.

According to officials, Schwartz’s vehicle struck the deer, sending it airborne and into the path of Genth’s pickup. The deer crashed through the truck’s windshield, fatally striking Genth.

No other injuries were reported.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Related posts

Hobart Historic District Gains National Landmark Status

WOWO News

Senator Braun Vocal About Making Spending Cuts Happen In Washington, D.C.

Network Indiana

Fort Wayne weekend events, May 18 – 20

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.