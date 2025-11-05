Decatur Man Killed In Freak Deer Collision In Rural Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Decatur man was killed early Wednesday morning in a tragic accident involving a deer in rural Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. on County Roads 100 East and 200 North, when emergency crews were called to the scene for a reported injury crash.

Deputies arrived to find a Dodge Ram pickup driven by James Genth of Decatur, who was pronounced dead inside his vehicle.

Investigators say Genth was traveling southbound on County Road 100 East at the same time a Honda CRV, driven by May Schwartz of rural Monroe, was heading northbound. As the two vehicles approached each other, a deer ran into the roadway.

According to officials, Schwartz’s vehicle struck the deer, sending it airborne and into the path of Genth’s pickup. The deer crashed through the truck’s windshield, fatally striking Genth.

No other injuries were reported.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.