HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a crash on northbound I-69 in Huntington County on Tuesday morning.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened near the 283 mile marker around 11 a.m., which is just three miles south of the Markle exit.

Officers say a vehicle crashed into the cable barrier and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was flowing again about an hour after the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.