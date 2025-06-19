ES Gaming Hosts a Launch Party

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Easterseals Northeast Indiana has invited you to the ES Gaming Launch Party on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. They will officially unveil a new inclusive gaming lab at their Fort Wayne location.

ES Gaming is a national Easterseals initiative that strives to create a fun, welcoming space where people with and without disabilities can connect through video games. Their Fort Wayne gaming lab builds on the success of our Angola esports team and growing partnerships like the one with Angola’s own, Trine University.

This event is a chance for you to tour the new space, meet the gamers, and see how inclusive gaming is building community and breaking down barriers.

The event will be held at 4919 Projects Drive, Fort Wayne, IN, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the official welcoming kicking off at 11:30 a.m. and Mario Kart tournaments beginning at noon. Then, at 2 p.m., there will be a drawing for a brand new Nintendo Switch and a tournament trophy being awarded at 3 p.m. to close the afternoon.

ES Gaming invites you out to see where all the action takes place and to harbor a welcoming environment to all.