PepsiCo to Lower Snack Prices After Consumer Complaints

NEW YORK, NY (WOWO) PepsiCo says it will lower prices on several of its most popular snack products after hearing complaints from consumers about rising food costs.

According to Fox Business, the company plans to cut suggested retail prices by up to nearly fifteen percent on snacks sold under its Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos and Tostitos brands. PepsiCo said the updated pricing could begin rolling out as soon as this week.

The company said it received a high volume of feedback from customers over the past year expressing frustration with higher prices. While broader inflation has eased, grocery prices remain elevated, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting food prices were up 2.4 percent year-over-year in December 2025.

PepsiCo Foods U.S. Chief Executive Officer Rachel Ferdinando told Fox Business the company decided to adjust pricing to help ease pressure on consumers. PepsiCo said retailers ultimately control final prices, meaning shoppers could see different savings depending on where they shop.

The price reductions are part of a broader effort by PepsiCo to keep its core snack brands accessible while maintaining product quality. The company said it will continue reviewing pricing as consumer costs remain a concern.

PepsiCo shares were up more than thirteen percent year to date.