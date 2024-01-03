DeKalb County receives nearly $200K for adult drug court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DeKalb County will receive nearly $200,000 in state funding, earmarked for the county’s adult drug court programming costs.

The court is aimed at helping local Hoosiers recover from past drug abuse.

The program was created in 2021 under the direction of Judge Adam Squiller.

“It was my honor to work alongside Judge Squiller and bring attention to the needs of this court and showcase the value it provides to our community,” Rep. Ben Smaltz said. “This collaborative effort between state and local government is a tremendous benefit to our community. With the additional funding, local Hoosiers struggling with substance abuse problems can access resources and work to get their lives back on track.”

Smaltz said after receiving $10,000 in grant funds last year, he teamed with Squiller to advocate for additional funding as the program continues to grow.

According to the Indiana Office of Court Services, 55 courts across Indiana offer alcohol and drug programs.

Visit in.gov/courts/iocs/pscourts/ to learn more about problem-solving courts.