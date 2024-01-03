January 3, 2024
Local News

DeKalb County receives nearly $200K for adult drug court

by WOWO News0
State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) (right) joins Judge Adam Squiller (left) Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the DeKalb County Courthouse. First established in DeKalb County under the direction of Squiller in 2021, the adult drug court works to reduce recidivism and create safer communities. Nearly $200,000 in state funding is in route to DeKalb County courts to help more local Hoosiers turn their lives around.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DeKalb County will receive nearly $200,000 in state funding, earmarked for the county’s adult drug court programming costs.

The court is aimed at helping local Hoosiers recover from past drug abuse.

The program was created in 2021 under the direction of Judge Adam Squiller.

“It was my honor to work alongside Judge Squiller and bring attention to the needs of this court and showcase the value it provides to our community,” Rep. Ben Smaltz said. “This collaborative effort between state and local government is a tremendous benefit to our community. With the additional funding, local Hoosiers struggling with substance abuse problems can access resources and work to get their lives back on track.”

Smaltz said after receiving $10,000 in grant funds last year, he teamed with Squiller to advocate for additional funding as the program continues to grow.

According to the Indiana Office of Court Services, 55 courts across Indiana offer alcohol and drug programs.

Visit in.gov/courts/iocs/pscourts/ to learn more about problem-solving courts.

Related posts

Argument leads to Fort Wayne man being struck with axe

Ian Randall

Fire damages home on Fort Wayne’s south side

Darrin Wright

Pence Praises Haverhill Teacher Russell

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.