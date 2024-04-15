April 15, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal NewsUncategorized

Powers Burgers Announcing Late Night Hours

by Mike Wilson0

The new owner of Powers Hamburgers made a Facebook announcement that they will go back to evening hours. This TinCaps fan-friendly move will start April, 23rd which coincides with a home game at Parkview Field.

Related posts

Pence to Award Sagamore to Late Israeli President

Kylie Havens

Council opens door for local funding for Electric Works

Darrin Wright

Toddler Pulled from Kendallville Lake

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.