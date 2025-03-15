DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Faces Rape Charge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing a rape charge after an alleged assault in September of 2024.

Documents say 29-year-old Zachary Kerley served the department for five years and was a school resource officer at Garrett-Keyser Butler Schools.

The investigation into a rape allegation began in December of 2024 when detectives were made aware of allegations claiming that Kerley had assaulted a woman at an Auburn hotel.

21 Alive News says the incident did not involve a student and that the incident took place when Kerley was off-duty.

Documents say the victim met Kerley at a restaurant in late August of 2024, but the woman claimed that the two were on friendly terms despite him later making unwanted advances toward her.

She claimed they were meeting for drinks in September and that Kerley met her at the hotel she was staying at when he eventually started sexually assaulting her.

Reports say Kerley admitted that the victim had told him “no” multiple times.

He currently faces one count of rape.