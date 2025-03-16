Fort Wayne’s ‘Get Green Fest’ Kicks Off Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions have continued this weekend with plenty of fun and festivities happening in the area.

The “Get Green Fest” started at 8:30 Saturday morning with festivities continuing throughout the day.

The St. Mary’s River was also dyed green at 11 a.m. by Fort Wayne’s firefighters using eco-friendly vegetable dye.

The Fest is considered the city’s “only family-friendly St. Patrick’s festival,” with food, beverages, family-friendly activities and a live DJ.

A Lucky Charms eating contest, a gold coin drop and a 5K Run/Walk through downtown Fort Wayne also took place, all supporting local charities.