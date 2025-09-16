Delphos Murder-Suicide

DELPHOS, Ohio. (WOWO) — Delphos Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults were found dead inside a home on South Bredeick Street.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered the bodies inside.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The Mercer County Outlook reports that investigators from the Ohio BCI and the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office assisted.

The victims’ names have not been released pending family notification.

Autopsies will be conducted at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.