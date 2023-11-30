2024 Van Wert County Dog Licenses Are Now On Sale

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — All dogs require a license if they are three months old or older.

The cost is $18 per tag.

For licenses purchased after January 31, 2024, a penalty of $18 per year tag must be paid in addition to license cost.

There is also a three year tag available for $54 and a lifetime tag for $180.

Those can be found at the Auditor’s office.

Kennel licenses are $90 for 5 tags. Extra tags are $1 each.

The penalty for a kennel license is $90 if purchased after January 31, 2024.

The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online.

Dog tags may be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:

Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Ohio City Express 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy

Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire