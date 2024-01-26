Dense Fog Advisory in effect Friday night and Saturday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Dense Fog Advisory is set to be in effect at 7 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Saturday morning for most of the WOWO listening area.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.