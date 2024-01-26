January 26, 2024
Local News

Dense Fog Advisory in effect Friday night and Saturday morning

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Dense Fog Advisory is set to be in effect at 7 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Saturday morning for most of the WOWO listening area.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
  northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 11 AM EST /10
  AM CST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

