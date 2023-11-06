Fort Wayne Leaders Celebrate King Holiday Bill Signing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A few dozen people gathered Sunday at a Fort Wayne church for an anniversary related to Martin Luther King Jr.

The Journal Gazette reports that the event, which took place at Pilgrim Baptist Church, celebrated the 40th anniversary of then-President Ronald Reagan signing the King Holiday Bill. The event also included prayer for local candidates in Tuesday’s municipal election.

The hourlong service had participation from the local Martin Luther King Jr. Club and multiple pastors, including Fred Morris of Antioch Baptist. He prayed over the four candidates in attendance: Tom Didier, Porsche Williams, Michelle Chambers and Stephanie Crandall.

Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 7.