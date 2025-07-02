July 2, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Destructive Device Removed from Northwest Fort Wayne Home

by Brian Ford0
blue bmw car in a dark room

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to a call of a man suffering a mental health crisis at a home in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue on the city’s near northwest side at about 4:30 yesterday.

When officers entered the home, they observed what they believed to be a destructive device. They took the man into custody and carefully backed out of the home, then called in the Hazardous Devices Unit, who then secured and removed the device before neutralizing it.

Several firearms were in plain view, which were confiscated by police under Indiana Red Flag laws. The man, identified as Glenn Monday, was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and clearance, then transported to the Allen County Jail on a felony charge of possession of a destructive device.

Related posts

Ashley man killed after being hit by car

Darrin Wright

Frost Advisory issued for much of listening area

WOWO News

Police: Man drove into pedestrians outside bar, injuring 3

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.