Destructive Device Removed from Northwest Fort Wayne Home

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to a call of a man suffering a mental health crisis at a home in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue on the city’s near northwest side at about 4:30 yesterday.

When officers entered the home, they observed what they believed to be a destructive device. They took the man into custody and carefully backed out of the home, then called in the Hazardous Devices Unit, who then secured and removed the device before neutralizing it.

Several firearms were in plain view, which were confiscated by police under Indiana Red Flag laws. The man, identified as Glenn Monday, was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and clearance, then transported to the Allen County Jail on a felony charge of possession of a destructive device.