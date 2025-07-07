Local Slider Icon Hosts 85th Year Celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Powers Hamburgers will host its first-ever “Powers Fest.”
The fun starts July 10th and runs through July 16th.
Here’s the lineup:
Thursday – Powers After Hours
Open until 2AM + FREE coffee mug for the first 12 Powers Packs after midnight.
Saturday – Family Day
Powered-Up kids meals, face painting, and balloon creations.
Monday – Powers Car Show
Register in person (spots limited)!
Tuesday – Slider Eating Contest
Can you beat the record of 20? Register in person—spots fill fast!
Wednesday – World Record Attempt
We’re aiming to set a single-day slider sales record. Be a part of burger history.
https://www.visitfortwayne.com/event/powers-fest/45745/