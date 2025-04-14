Teens Steal Car And Flee

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Three kids have been criminally charged because police say they caused a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in a stolen car this past Friday.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over the car, but the driver fled, reaching speeds over 110 mph.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into trees.

All three occupants, believed to be intoxicated, received medical treatment, with one taken to Riley Children’s Hospital.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, while the other two will be charged later.