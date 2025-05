FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Someone reported gunfire around 7:30 p.m., prompting officers to respond to a home in the 4300 block of East State Boulevard.

Police say the shooting injured one person, though they haven’t shared the person’s condition.

Investigators haven’t said what led to the gunfire or whether they’ve made any arrests.