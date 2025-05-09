Northeast Indiana’s Manufacturing Industry Takes Hit

NORTHEAST INDIANA, (WOWO) — The RV industry has taken some setbacks, and it is responding with layoffs that are possibly happening in mid-June.

Those layoffs include over 250 people at Cruiser RV in Howe, over 140 people in Heartland RV in Elkhart and Middlebury, and over 50 people at DRV RV, which is also in Howe.

Some people, who study the economy, think RV manufacturing, as well as its activities, indicate what is happening with the economy.

The industry saw record-shattering growth during and immediately after the pandemic – but sales have gradually cooled.