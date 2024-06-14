Details, charges on Wednesday’s police chase on Hobson Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Details have been released and a man has been charged in connection to Wednesday’s police chase that ended on Hobson Road.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., FWPD officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Reed Road after watching a black GMC Sierra disregard a stop sign.

The driver, later identified as Demarcus Thomas, failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit at over 100 mph. Thomas struck a median, a curb and a tree near Hobson Road and Stellhorn Road.

After crashing, Thomas exited the vehicle and began to physically fight with officers. He struck an officer in the face with a grocery bag releasing a white powdery substance that coated his face and uniform.

Thomas was eventually taken into custody where he stated the substance was cocaine.

Both the officer and suspect were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Thomas faces five felony charges: