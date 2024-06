WARSAW, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — An Indianapolis businessman has been acquitted of reckless homicide charges in the death of a 20-year-old on Lake Wawasee in 2020.

Kevin Kelley was found not guilty by a jury in Warsaw yesterday.

Nathan Mroz of Fishers was killed in August 2020 when Kelley hit him with a boat.

Surviving tubers say they had never witnessed someone boating as aggressively as he was.