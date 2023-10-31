Didier Already Planning Appointments To Offices If Victorious Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayoral candidate Tom Didier announced his intent to appoint a new police chief if elected mayor in the upcoming election. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Didier says that he intends to appoint current Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney to Chief if things go his way in the Mayoral election race next Tuesday.

In a statement from Mayor Tom Henry, he addressed the current state of public safety in Fort Wayne and advised that regardless of the outcome of the election, the first responders should be celebrated citing that public safety should be a top priority and that violent crime and homicides continue to be down in the community. The mayoral election will take place on November 7th.