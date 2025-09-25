Kroger Celebrates National Chocolate Milk Day With Free Half-Gallon Offer

CINCINNATI (WOWO) – Chocolate milk fans are in for a sweet surprise — Kroger is giving away free half-gallons of its signature chocolate milk to celebrate National Chocolate Milk Day.

The Cincinnati-based grocery giant announced customers can download a digital coupon for a free half-gallon of Kroger Brand Chocolate Milk at Kroger.com starting Sept. 26. The coupon is redeemable in stores, for pickup, or for delivery through Sept. 27, while supplies last.

“Chocolate milk may be the original after-school treat, but Kroger Brand Chocolate Milk has grown into so much more – it’s a top-rated favorite among customers of all ages,” Ann Reed, Group Vice President of Our Brands at Kroger, said in a statement.

Kroger Brand Chocolate Milk, first introduced in 1999, has become one of the company’s most popular beverages. More than 15 million gallons are produced each year across Kroger’s 14 dairy facilities. Customers have praised it for its velvety texture and creamy vanilla notes, with many calling it “the best chocolate milk I’ve ever had.”

For those in states with dairy restrictions — including Tennessee, Nevada, Missouri, Louisiana, and parts of California — Kroger is offering a free box of Kroger Brand Cereal with the purchase of a half-gallon of chocolate milk instead. The promotion is limited to one coupon per household.

National Chocolate Milk Day is celebrated annually on Sept. 27.