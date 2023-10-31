One Man In Life-Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Officer Involved Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Investigation is on-going following an officer involved shooting late Monday Night. Police were called to the 1800 block of West Main Street just before 8:30 P.M. Monday Night regarding an armed person who was removed from an area bar who was reported to have been firing a handgun in the street. When police arrived, the individual was still shooting his firearm into nearby buildings which later led to officers in an exchange to strike the suspect.

The suspect was then detained and was rendered aid on scene before being transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in life-threatening condition. Further details regarding the incident remain under investigation.