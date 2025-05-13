May 13, 2025
Diego Morales Sued Over Voter ID Law

by David Scheie0
Diego Morales. Courtesy of Diego Morales

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The groups claim the law is unconstitutional and unfairly targets a youth population.

Voting rights groups not involved in the lawsuit argue that there is no evidence of student voter fraud under the previous law.

Critics of the new law, including the League of Women Voters of Indiana, believe it discriminates against a specific group of voters and could lead to lower voter turnout in the state.

State officials defend the law, stating that it aims to ensure secure and fair elections by requiring proper identification for voting.

