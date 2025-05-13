McDonald’s Career Push

NATIONWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — McDonald’s announced plans to hire up to 375-thousand people this summer, which is one of the largest national hiring pushes by both franchisees and company-owned stores in several years.

The company says these aren’t seasonal or temporary jobs and also said that working for McDonald’s may open new doors through the Archways to Opportunity Program.

Since 2015 the program has helped more than 90-thousand people better themselves professionally by offering everything from high school diploma programs, college tuition assistance, and access to free career and educational advising services.

You can start your career at McDonald’s by going to jobs.mchire.com