May 13, 2025
Local News

Next Phase Of Fort Wayne Property At Core Of Controversy To Begin

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of Fort Wayne is moving forward with plans to redevelop the North River Property.

In a statement issued by Mayor Sharon Tucker yesterday, city officials will be reviewing the request for qualifications submitted by 20 development teams that have expressed interest in being the master developer of the site.

In addition to the sports complex, housing, a hotel, a parking garage as well as restaurants and retail are also planned.

Tucker also said that the city is having ongoing conversations with Daryle Doden and Chuck Surack as to how they can lend their expertise to the project.

Related posts

Local Food Bank Collects Nearly 1,000 Frozen Turkeys for Thanksgiving

WOWO News

Hoosier Lottery launches Gift Responsibly campaign

Brooklyne Beatty

Covington Road Bridge Open to Traffic

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.