Dishonesty At The Supermarket

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A recent survey showed that 45 percent of Indiana shoppers have admitted to dishonesty in the aisles – that’s 9th in the nation.

If you think that’s bad, a full one-third of Hoosiers don’t consider swapping a cheaper produce code stealing.

14 percent of Indiana shoppers say they’ve swapped price stickers which is the 4th highest in the U.S.

20 percent of Hoosier shoppers admit to snacking while shopping and not paying for it – the worst in the nation.

Ohio fared much better as the 23rd most honest state in the country.

The number one store for grocery dishonesty is Kroger