March 25, 2025
South Fort Wayne Safer After Major Upgrade

by David Scheie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division has installed new streetlights along key roads south of downtown, with plans to expand over the next year.

The first phase added lights to the Broad River neighborhood on S. Calhoun St. near Bishop Luers High School, and the second phase covered Fairfield Ave. south of Rudisill Blvd.

Future installations will extend further south on Fairfield and near Packard Park.

These upgrades are part of the Packard 2030 Plan, addressing resident requests for better lighting and pedestrian safety, according to Dan Baisden, Head of the Department of Neighborhoods.

