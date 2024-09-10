September 10, 2024
Local News

Dispensary planned in Antwerp

by Network Indiana0

ANTWERP, Ohio (NETWORK INDIANA) — A cannabis company is planning to open a dispensary just over the Indiana-Ohio border in Antwerp, Ohio.

Indiana remains a state where cannabis is completely banned, including for medical purposes, while every other neighboring state has approved cannabis for medical use and Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio have legalized it recreationally.

The dispensary in Antwerp will be under the name Zen Leaf and located at the historic Antwerp Norfolk & Western Rail Depot on the western edge of the village.

Indiana State Police remind you it’s illegal to bring legally bought marijuana in Ohio into Indiana.

Related posts

Ohio sheriff allegedly posts confidential reports to social media

AP News

City holds public meeting on Paulding Road project

Derek Decker

City Council Passes 2016 Budget

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.