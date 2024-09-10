Dispensary planned in Antwerp

ANTWERP, Ohio (NETWORK INDIANA) — A cannabis company is planning to open a dispensary just over the Indiana-Ohio border in Antwerp, Ohio.

Indiana remains a state where cannabis is completely banned, including for medical purposes, while every other neighboring state has approved cannabis for medical use and Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio have legalized it recreationally.

The dispensary in Antwerp will be under the name Zen Leaf and located at the historic Antwerp Norfolk & Western Rail Depot on the western edge of the village.

Indiana State Police remind you it’s illegal to bring legally bought marijuana in Ohio into Indiana.