Delphi defense asks judge to allow Odinism theory presentation

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The defense team of Delphi double murder suspect Richard Allen is asking the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn the ruling by Special Judge Fran Gull that prevents them from presenting its Odinism theory.

The attorneys have used a rare interlocutory appeal that challenges the ruling.

Gull issued the ruling last Wednesday that would not let the attorneys present the alternative theory that Abby Williams and Libby German were killed by people in an Odinistic ritual.

The girls died in February 2017 and Allen’s trial is scheduled to start next month, but that could be delayed due to the appeal.