DNR On Mine Collapse

CHANDLER, Ind. (WOWO) — Multiple homes are damaged, and a local emergency has been declared, following a mine collapse in Chandler over the weekend.

According to the Indiana DNR, nearly a dozen homes in the area were affected by the collapse, which started Saturday morning. But, the impacted region could still expand.

No injuries have been reported as of yet. Leaders in Warrick County are hoping that the emergency declaration will get resources allocated to the community more quickly.

If you live in the area, you are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the situation, and consider purchasing subsidence insurance.